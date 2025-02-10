Members of Logistics Readiness Center Italy pose for a group photo at the Bauli International Pastry Factory in Verona, Italy, Feb. 5. While there they toured the production lines and other areas within the confectionary art manufacturing facility. (Photo by Elena Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 05:26
|Photo ID:
|8867287
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-A4479-5233
|Resolution:
|3439x2231
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|VERONA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Italy tours confectionary art manufacturing giant during leadership development visit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Italy tours confectionary art manufacturing giant during leadership development visit
No keywords found.