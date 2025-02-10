LRC Italy tours confectionary art manufacturing giant during leadership development visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bauli President Michele Bauli briefs visitors from Logistics Readiness Center Italy at his confectionary art manufacturing company in Verona, Italy, Feb. 5. “Visiting the Bauli factory was a truly insightful experience,” said Ivelisse Rodriguez, the supervisor of the LRC Italy Drivers Testing and Training Station. (Photo by Elena Esposito)