The chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, Michael Sheridan, presents a plaque of appreciation to Bauli President Michele Bauli at the conclusion of the LRC Italy leadership development program site visit to the Bauli International Pastry Factory in Verona, Italy, Feb. 5. (Photo by Elena Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 05:26
|Photo ID:
|8867284
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-A4479-5876
|Resolution:
|2571x3554
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|VERONA, IT
This work, LRC Italy tours confectionary art manufacturing giant during leadership development visit [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
