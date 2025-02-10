Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Shikra Crew Extraction Training [Image 24 of 24]

    Task Force Shikra Crew Extraction Training

    KUWAIT

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Task Force Shikra train in conjunction with the Vectrus Fire Department on UH-60 crew extraction on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 11, 2025. Aircraft familiarization and recovery operations ensure both crews and first responders can safely extract personnel from downed aircraft.

