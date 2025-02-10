Task Force Shikra Crew Extraction Training

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Shikra train in conjunction with the Vectrus Fire Department on UH-60 crew extraction on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 11, 2025. Aircraft familiarization and recovery operations ensure both crews and first responders can safely extract personnel from downed aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 04:54
|Photo ID:
|8867276
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-LY473-1489
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
