31st MEU | VMFA-242 F-35B Lightning II, Ordnance Load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load inert ordnance into an U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to VMFA-242 during a simulated ordnance load operation aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Feb. 10, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Skilah Sanchez)