31st MEU | VMFA-242 F-35B Lightning II, Expeditionary Strike Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during an expeditionary strike exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 2, 2025. An expeditionary strike is capable of destroying surface targets day or night, in support of Marine Air Ground Task Force operations. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)