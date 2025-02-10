Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Meets with DKI APCSS Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jed Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)