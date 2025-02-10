Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    From left to right, Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Recovery Field Office commander for the Debris Removal Mission, Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE's deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, and Col. Brian Sawser, Palisades Fire USACE Emergency Field Office commander, review USACE plans for the Los Angeles debris removal operation at USACE Los Angeles District’s emergency operations center Jan. 31 in downtown Los Angeles. USACE's Los Angeles District received a mission from FEMA Jan. 17 to assist with debris removal in support of the State of California following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux USACE Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engaged Leaders, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

