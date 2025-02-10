Engaged Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Recovery Field Office commander for the Debris Removal Mission, Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE's deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, and Col. Brian Sawser, Palisades Fire USACE Emergency Field Office commander, review USACE plans for the Los Angeles debris removal operation at USACE Los Angeles District’s emergency operations center Jan. 31 in downtown Los Angeles. USACE's Los Angeles District received a mission from FEMA Jan. 17 to assist with debris removal in support of the State of California following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. (Photos by Robert DeDeaux USACE Public Affairs)