    USAG Okinawa DPW Upgrades Barracks [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Okinawa DPW Upgrades Barracks

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Directorate of Public Works Hishori Yatabe prepares a new oven to be installed in barrack’s room at Torii Station, Japan, on Jan. 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 8866701
    VIRIN: 250114-D-QC559-9440
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    Quality of Life
    Housing
    Barracks
    Department of Public Works
    Torii Station

