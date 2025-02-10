Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard ends search for missing aircraft near Nome, Alaska

    Coast Guard ends search for missing aircraft near Nome, Alaska

    NOME, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak inspect the wreckage of a crashed plane near Nome, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2025. The rescue swimmers were able to locate the bodies of three of the ten individuals that were reported to be onboard the plane during its flight. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 8866623
    VIRIN: 250207-G-GM914-4622
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 674.57 KB
    Location: NOME, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

