Coast Guard ends search for missing aircraft near Nome, Alaska

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak inspect the wreckage of a crashed plane near Nome, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2025. The rescue swimmers were able to locate the bodies of three of the ten individuals that were reported to be onboard the plane during its flight. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Kodiak)