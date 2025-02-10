Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni

Kunihiko Nakajima, center, the director of the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division, Japan, listens to a command brief during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. Leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 18:26
|Photo ID:
|8866619
|VIRIN:
|250205-M-HK148-1006
|Resolution:
|6644x4429
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
