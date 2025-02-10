Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kunihiko Nakajima, center, the director of the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division, Japan, listens to a command brief during a visit to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. Leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)