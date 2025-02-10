Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, left, and Kunihiko Nakajima, right, the director of the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division, discuss the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 5, 2025. Leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)