Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a native of Pennsylvania, gives a command brief to leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. Leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)