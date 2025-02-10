Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5]

    Atsugi Leadership Visits MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, right, and Kunihiko Nakajima, the director of the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division, left, discuss the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni and the local community during a visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Feb. 5, 2025. Leadership from the Atsugi Base Affairs Administration Division visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe its relationship to the local community and improve mutual understanding. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

