90th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2025 – AFCT

1LT Samuel Polhemus and Sgt. Chikelue Akunna from the 90th Sustainment Brigade conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the brigade’s Best Warrior Competition on Feb. 11, 2025, on Camp Pike, N. Little Rock Arkansas. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event conducted by the United States Army to identify and honor the most skilled and proficient Soldiers across various military occupational specialties.