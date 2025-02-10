Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2025 – AFCT [Image 8 of 11]

    90th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2025 – AFCT

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Jones 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tough ‘Ombres from the 90th Sustainment Brigade conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the brigade’s Best Warrior Competition on Feb. 11, 2025, on Camp Pike, N. Little Rock Arkansas. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event conducted by the United States Army to identify and honor the most skilled and proficient Soldiers across various military occupational specialties.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Sustainment Brigade Best Warrior Competition 2025 – AFCT [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    90th Sustainment Brigade
    Camp Robinson
    Army Reserve
    343rd MPAD

