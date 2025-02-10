USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203)

EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 31, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) man the rails prior to a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jan. 31, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
