    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) [Image 9 of 10]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Jan. 31, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) hold a safety brief prior to a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jan. 31, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

