F-35B Lightning II Training at MacDill

An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 (VMFAT-501) prepares to launch from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2025. 150 personnel were tasked to train at MacDill AFB to ensure proficiency for F-35B student pilots and instructor pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)