F-35B Lightning II Training at MacDill

An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 (VMFAT-501) prepares to launch from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2025. 150 personnel were tasked to train at MacDill AFB to ensure proficiency for F-35B student pilots and instructor pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|02.10.2025
|02.11.2025 15:33
|8866264
|250210-F-SI502-1023
|5385x3583
|1.02 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
