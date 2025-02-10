Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Todd Winn

    Captain Todd Winn

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CAPT Winn, born in Denver, CO., enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 and attended Recruit Training at RTC Orlando. He successfully completed Signalman “A” School and served on-board the USS America (CV-66) from 1988-1991.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 8866237
    VIRIN: 250206-N-HS670-9309
    Resolution: 2297x2872
    Size: 402.84 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Todd Winn, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRRC

