F-16 Training

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron “Shooters” takes off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 10, 2025. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen train continuously to maintain the F-16’s capability to effectively support combat missions at any given notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)