A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron “Shooters” takes off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 10, 2025. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen train continuously to maintain the F-16’s capability to effectively support combat missions at any given notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8866183
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-HO927-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2196
|Size:
|850.74 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Training, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.