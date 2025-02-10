Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-16 Training

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron “Shooters” takes off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 10, 2025. 20th Fighter Wing Airmen train continuously to maintain the F-16’s capability to effectively support combat missions at any given notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 8866183
    VIRIN: 250107-F-HO927-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2196
    Size: 850.74 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Training, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20th FW
    55th FS
    55th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download