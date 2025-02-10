NSGL Holds Operational Levels of War Tabletop Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 11, 2025) Capt. Stephen Yargosz, Commanding Officer Naval Station Great Lakes, speaks to participants during an Operational Levels of War Tabletop Exercise as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025, February 11, 2025. This exercise address challenges that the installation may face including force protection, mission sustainment, interagency coordination and emergency response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)