    NSGL Holds Operational Levels of War Tabletop Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    NSGL Holds Operational Levels of War Tabletop Exercise

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 11, 2025) Participants speak during an Operational Levels of War Tabletop Exercise as part of Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025, February 11, 2025. This exercise address challenges that the installation may face including force protection, mission sustainment, interagency coordination and emergency response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 8865950
    VIRIN: 250211-N-YX844-1024
    Resolution: 6500x4338
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain
    NSGL

