Engineering PACT Course

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 11, 2025) An accession-level Sailor removes the lagging material from a flange during a flange replacement lab at the Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Engineering Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (E-PACT) course aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, February 11, 2025. E-PACT is a program that allows enlisted Sailors to gain formal training and on-the-job experience to eventually earn a permanent Navy rating or career field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)
