Engineering PACT Course

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 11, 2025) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical Asa Dickinson gives instruction on flange replacement to a group of accession-level Sailors at the Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Engineering Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (E-PACT) course aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, February 11, 2025. E-PACT is a program that allows enlisted Sailors to gain formal training and on-the-job experience to eventually earn a permanent Navy rating or career field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 12:33
    Photo ID: 8865933
    VIRIN: 250211-N-HR150-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    Engineering
    Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy
    SWESC
    E-PACT

