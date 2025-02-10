Engineering PACT Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 11, 2025) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical Asa Dickinson gives instruction on flange replacement to a group of accession-level Sailors at the Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Engineering Professional Apprenticeship Career Track (E-PACT) course aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, February 11, 2025. E-PACT is a program that allows enlisted Sailors to gain formal training and on-the-job experience to eventually earn a permanent Navy rating or career field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)