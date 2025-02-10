AFRC Citizen Airman Magazine Previous Issues

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AFRC Website rotator graphic created as a visual to direct users to previous Citizen Airmen Magazines that have been published for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, February 11, 2025. This Graphic was created as a TASK to support the ARFC website with visuals to guide viewers interest in the Citizen Airman Magazine with the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)