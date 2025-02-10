Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUMED Executive Director Hosts Town Hall

    BUMED Executive Director Hosts Town Hall

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    250210-N-IX644-1055 (Feb. 10, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, hosts a town hall at the Defense Health Headquarters, Feb. 10. . Formed in 2017, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further advance employee knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet existing and future mission requirements and enhance individual career progression opportunity. With a community of more than 2,000 civilian employees in over 119 different occupations across the globe, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps play a critical and foundational role in helping the Department of the Navy meet its mission and support our warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Civilian Corps

