Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2

Pathfinders from the 420th Munitions Squadron transport munitions and supplies to a truck on RAF Welford, England, Feb. 6, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of munitions and supplies for the 25-2 Bomber Task Force deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)