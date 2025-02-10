Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hudson Bossen, 420th Munitions Squadron shipping and receiving technician, transports munitions and supplies to a truck on RAF Welford, England, Feb. 6, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of munitions and supplies for the 25-2 Bomber Task Force deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)