Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brice Asha Eliam, 420th Munitions Squadron munitions controller, fills out paperwork on RAF Welford, England, Feb. 6, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of munitions and supplies for the 25-2 Bomber Task Force deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
