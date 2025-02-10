Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2 [Image 9 of 14]

    Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brice Asha Eliam, 420th Munitions Squadron munitions controller, fills out paperwork on RAF Welford, England, Feb. 6, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of munitions and supplies for the 25-2 Bomber Task Force deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    bombs
    munitions
    readiness
    501st CSW
    RAF Welford
    BTF 25-2

