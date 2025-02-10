Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions preparation for BTF 25-2

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braedon Naramore, 420th Munitions Squadron shipping and receiving technician, uses a forklift to carry munitions on RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 6, 2025. Pathfinders coordinated the safe transportation of munitions and supplies for the 25-2 Bomber Task Force deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    bombs
    munitions
    readiness
    501st CSW
    RAF Welford
    BTF 25-2

