    Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2 [Image 10 of 10]

    Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division climbs out of a frozen lake as part of an ice breakthrough event during cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Reagan Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 8865453
    VIRIN: 250209-M-FL591-1561
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Norway
    Exercise
    Cold Weather
    Training
    2d Marine Division
    Joint Viking

