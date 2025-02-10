Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2 [Image 7 of 10]

    Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division enters a frozen lake as part of an ice breakthrough event during cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 08:00
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
