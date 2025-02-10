Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division climbs out of a frozen lake as part of an ice breakthrough event during cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)