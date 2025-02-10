NSA Souda Bay commemorates Akrotiri Revolution Remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 9, 2025) Greek citizens and service members gather in front of a monument dedicated to Spiros Kayaledakis during an Akrotiri Revolution Remembrance ceremony at the Venizelos Tombs in Chania, Crete, Greece, on Feb. 9, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)