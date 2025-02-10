378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers from the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron pose with host nation counterparts during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025. The American controllers led a class on alternate landing zones followed by a hands-on demonstration on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)