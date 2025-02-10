378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, and a host nation air traffic controller clear vegetation obstructing a landing zone marker during Exercise Spears of Victory, Jan. 30, 2025. The marker must remain visible to pilots, so any debris is removed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|01.30.2025
|02.11.2025 04:02
|8865284
|250130-F-DG904-2541
|9161x6107
|8.4 MB
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|3
|0
