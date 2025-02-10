378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, oversees a host nation partner securing a landing zone marker during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The markers must be firmly in place to prevent them from being blown away during a pilot's landing on an alternate zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)