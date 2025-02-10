Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

    KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, oversees a host nation partner securing a landing zone marker during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The markers must be firmly in place to prevent them from being blown away during a pilot's landing on an alternate zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 04:03
    Photo ID: 8865283
    VIRIN: 250130-F-DG904-4718
    Resolution: 8757x5838
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ESFS Support Exercise Spears of Victory
    378th ESFS Support Exercise Spears of Victory
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training
    378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Spears of Victory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download