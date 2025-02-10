378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Holloway, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, teaches a hands-on introduction to landing zone operations course to host nation air traffic controllers during Exercise Spears of Victory, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. Air traffic controllers leave markers to communicate to pilots where to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)