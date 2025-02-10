378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Hasenauer, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, instructs a host nation air traffic controller on using a rangefinder to establish a new landing zone during Exercise Spears of Victory in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The device helps measure distances using a laser to ensure accurate landing zone placement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)