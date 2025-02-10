U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Hasenauer, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, instructs a host nation air traffic controller on using a rangefinder to establish a new landing zone during Exercise Spears of Victory in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The device helps measure distances using a laser to ensure accurate landing zone placement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 04:04
|Photo ID:
|8865281
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-DG904-6359
|Resolution:
|8937x5958
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|KING ABDULAZIZ AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.