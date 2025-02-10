378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers conclude a landing zone course with host nation partners during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The course covered key landing zone procedures, ensuring safe and efficient operations for both teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)