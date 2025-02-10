378th EOSS and Partner Nation Controllers Team Up for Landing Zone Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Hasenauer, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, demonstrates proper kit wear to a host nation partner during Exercise Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2025. The kit is designed to carry protective plates and essential tools for air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)