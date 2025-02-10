Joint Viking 25: Ice Breaker

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division conduct a hike after completing an ice breakthrough event in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)