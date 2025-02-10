Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Viking 25: Ice Breaker [Image 15 of 15]

    Joint Viking 25: Ice Breaker

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine Division conduct a hike after completing an ice breakthrough event in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 8865278
    VIRIN: 250209-M-FD141-1480
    Resolution: 6271x4183
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    This work, Joint Viking 25: Ice Breaker [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norway
    Training
    2d Marine Division
    V28
    Exercise Joint Viking
    Ice Breakthrough

