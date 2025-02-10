Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team U.S. competes in first ever winter sports at 2025 Invictus Games

    Team U.S. competes in first ever winter sports at 2025 Invictus Games

    WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Master Sergeant Joshua Shannon, competitor on Team U.S. poses during snowboard practice at the 2025 Invictus Games. Fifty competitors make up Team U.S., which is competing along with 22 other nations in the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout the competition, events will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from Feb. 8-16, 2025. The competition includes 11 different events, including six adaptive winter sports, the first year that winter-specific sports have been part of the Invictus Games competition.

    The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games, like the DoD Warrior Games, are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings.

    (U.S. Army photo by Tony Beauchamp)

