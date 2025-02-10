USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 21, 2025) Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Lolua Leomiti, of American Samoa, poses for a portrait in the photo studio aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 21, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus Stanley)