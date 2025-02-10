Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Amber Rivette 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jesseli Ison, of Leesburg, Fla., stands the helmsman watch on the bridge aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 17, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 01:33
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
