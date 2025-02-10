SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Sailors stand watch on the bridge during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 9, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 01:33
|Photo ID:
|8865206
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-CT713-1010
|Resolution:
|2988x1947
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Amber Rivette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.