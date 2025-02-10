Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 7]

    Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 25, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Raydolf Reed III, of Carson, Calif., sings in the forecastle for Sailors during a holiday concert aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 25, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 01:33
    Photo ID: 8865204
    VIRIN: 241225-N-DP708-1290
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson, South China Sea, CSG-1, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Carrier Strike Group ONE

