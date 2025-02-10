Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Simulated Active Shooter Response Exercise | MCIPAC Special Reactions Team

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Storlie, left, and Sgt. Tucker Masters, both members of the Special Reaction Team with Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, debrief after an Active Shooter Response exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2025. The members of SRT are specifically trained and equipped to react in scenarios like an active shooter, hostage situations, and barricaded subjects. Storlie is a native of Minnesota and Masters is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

