Simulated Active Shooter Response Exercise | MCIPAC Special Reactions Team

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Storlie, left, and Sgt. Tucker Masters, both members of the Special Reaction Team with Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, debrief after an Active Shooter Response exercise on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2025. The members of SRT are specifically trained and equipped to react in scenarios like an active shooter, hostage situations, and barricaded subjects. Storlie is a native of Minnesota and Masters is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)